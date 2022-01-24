3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $214,900

Fantastic 3 BR ranch nestled in a great neighborhood in the heart of the "Planets". Large fenced in yard, storage shed, extra deep insulated garage, woodburning brick fireplace in living room, all appliances included. Per seller, updates include: Some flooring, dishwasher in 21', furnace motor in 19', A/C motor in 18', water heater in 18', fence, shed, and more! Main floor bath access from hallway or main BR. Lots of storage space in basement and a dedicated 23x11 workshop area, too!