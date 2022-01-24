 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $214,900

Fantastic 3 BR ranch nestled in a great neighborhood in the heart of the "Planets". Large fenced in yard, storage shed, extra deep insulated garage, woodburning brick fireplace in living room, all appliances included. Per seller, updates include: Some flooring, dishwasher in 21', furnace motor in 19', A/C motor in 18', water heater in 18', fence, shed, and more! Main floor bath access from hallway or main BR. Lots of storage space in basement and a dedicated 23x11 workshop area, too!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News