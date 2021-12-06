 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $214,900

Great property & convenient location! This multi-level home features key living spaces on the main level with all of the bedrooms on the upper level and lots of storage on the lower level. Upgrades include newer natural gas furnace, huge picture window in living room & hardwood floors on main level. Back yard is completely fenced which is great for kids & pets. There is so much to love about this home; it won't last long on the market!

