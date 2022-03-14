 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $215,000

Hard to find 3 bed, 2 bath Southside ranch home is ready for a new owner. Original hardwood floors on the main level, recently remodeled family room, remodeled kitchen, freshly painted, new roof, new driveway, dog kennel, nice patio, stainless steel appliances. Beautifully landscaped! Downstairs bathroom is partially finished. Come check it out!

