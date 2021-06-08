 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $215,000

Be the lucky winner of this East Hill listing! Walk into gorgeous hardwood floors and large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has been totally updated with new cabinets, counters and backsplash. 1 car garage, and it's attached! Bedrooms are spacious, with a full bath upstairs. Seller is offering an exterior paint credit, you pick your color for amazing, instant curb appeal. View More

