3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $219,900

Do you have some free time this week? Come take a peek! This well-maintained Twinhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a 2 car attached garage and large lot! New updates within the past 3 years include: New deck stairs in 2019, re-routed gutters in 2020, remodeled laundry room in 2021, new kitchen backsplash in 2021, and remodeled lower level bathroom in 2022. Offering spacious room sizes, open concept layout, and a move-in ready home, what more could you ask for? Schedule your private showing today before it's too late! Pre-inspected and waiting for it's new owner!