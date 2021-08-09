3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $220,000

This home close to Sam Davey School has been lovingly cared for and recently updated. The screened porch is perfect for enjoying the summer evenings. Both baths have a high-end finish. The lower-level family room is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and watching a movie! Loads of storage space including many built-in cabinets. Mostly fenced back yard with space to enjoy gatherings. The oversized one-car garage is perfect for the toys and the drive has a pad for 2 vehicles side by side.