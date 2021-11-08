 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $224,900

Enjoy this Westside 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with a cozy eat-in dining area with great access to sliding doors and a nice wood deck! The main level has a great flow and lots of natural light. Lower level is partially finished with a large lounge space with plenty of room for expansion. A nice cedar closet off lower level lounge space. Don't miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News