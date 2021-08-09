3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $225,000

Updated 3 bedroom Westside home in a quiet neighborhood. Updated kitchen has new stainless appliances in 2020 LVP flooring, & a tile backsplash. Dining room has plenty of cabinets, a pantry with a sliding barn door, & a patio door to the deck. All 3 bedrooms & living room have wood floors. Bathroom was updated in 2021. Large backyard is fenced, has a deck to relax on, & has a fenced raised bed garden area. Yard in nicely landscaped. Maintance free vinyl windows. New roof in 2018, new storm doors & entry doors in 2020, new watter heater in 2021. Plenty of storage in lower level. 2 car detached garage. 2 builtin safes in bedroom included.