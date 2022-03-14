3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $225,000

Three bed, 1 bath home on half acre corner lot. Refinished hardwood floors, big 3 season sunroom with beautiful 2005 wood burning stove and sliding glass doors out to the side patio with freestanding firepit. Yard has many perennial's including mint, lilac bushes, & fruit trees. Roof done in 2008. Detached 20x30 garage/workshop with loft. Great location on the west side, just down the street from Delong Junior High School.