 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $225,000

Architecture & art blend beautifully in this 3BD 4BA. Exquisite light fixtures, custom tile floors, & knotty pine ceilings. Open design in kitchen, dining, & living room with large windows that view the wooded backyard. Vaulted ceilings & skylights in the study create a perfect space for an office or art studio. Master BD has private bath with custom tile wall, glass shower doors, & dual sinks. Paved drive, cedar siding, Andersen windows & patio doors. In quiet neighborhood, close to downtown.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News