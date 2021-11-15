3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $227,000

Classic East Side Hill home, with large fenced yard. This stucco Four Square home has the look you would expect for this neighborhood. Bedrooms feature hardwood flooring with corner windows to allow an abundance of natural light. Main level has a large living room with wood pellet fireplace, hardwood flooring, and flows into a large dining room and kitchen. Lower level has finished area and charming family room area. All appliances are included, and home has been pre inspected.