3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $229,900

Beautifully cared for home on the East Hill in Eau Claire. Many updates in the last 5 years. Two roomy bedrooms and one bath on the main level. Large open concept Living, Dining and kitchen. A new large family room in the lower level with an new egress window and potential 3rd bedroom make a great get away for the adults! A beautifully landscaped yard with raised beds, sprinkler system and a huge garden shed with heater make this house a true East Hill Charmer! Won't last long!