3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $229,900

Come home to this recently updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in the highly desired Putnam Heights neighborhood. Many updates (per seller) including: New flooring throughout, freshly painted interior, Updated Bath & electric panel, new KT appliances & updated lighting fixtures. Outside you'll find a new concrete drive & patio, landscaping & exterior paint. LL is partially finished w/Office area, Den & Fam Room(easily could be Bdrms w/addition of egress windows) Home has Pella windows. Move right in!