 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,900

Wonderful floorplan that features gorgeous windows in living room and nice kitchen space with hickory cabinets. Extra basement area that provides for living room, extra office/bedroom, storage, etc. Well kept wood stove that can heat the whole home! The yard has mature trees, fenced yard, grape vines, mint, chives, garden space and more! Great deck and additional storage shed. 2016 Roof, 2020 AC, 2014 Windows, Bathroom 2021.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News