3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,900

Wonderful floorplan that features gorgeous windows in living room and nice kitchen space with hickory cabinets. Extra basement area that provides for living room, extra office/bedroom, storage, etc. Well kept wood stove that can heat the whole home! The yard has mature trees, fenced yard, grape vines, mint, chives, garden space and more! Great deck and additional storage shed. 2016 Roof, 2020 AC, 2014 Windows, Bathroom 2021.