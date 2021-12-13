Nicely cared for northside home set in a wonderful neighborhood on a lovely, mature treed lot. Features a cozy, fire lit living room, charming kitchen with glass doors that walk out to large deck overlooking the great backyard. Includes formal dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large lower level family room, main floor laundry, 2 car heated garage, large storage shed. Significant updates include: 2021 new furnace & washer, 2020 A/C unit & duct work cleaned, 2019 new roof, Anderson windows with 20 year warranty & sprinkler system, 2015 appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $235,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Chippewa County deputy was cleared Monday of all wrong-doing in a fatal shooting that occurred Oct. 8.
Chippewa County Court trial for man charged with child sexual assault in four counties delayed again
A trial slated to begin this week in Chippewa County for a man charged with child sexual assault in four different counties has been delayed again.
'I'm a monster': Durand man sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexually assaulting three young girls
A Durand man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls was sentenced Friday to serve 32 years in prison.
College-aged adults are worrying about final exams this time of year, but one young local business owner is instead preparing to open his seco…
A crash in Minneapolis early Thursday that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized, authorities said.
A new class of young competitors is already making a major impact for the Chi-Hi gymnastics team.
Brandon Berg: Hosting United States Women's National Team scrimmage the latest accomplishment in banner year of hockey for Chippewa Falls
Monday's scrimmage between the United States Women's Hockey National Team and the Chippewa Steel was the latest in a long line of success on the ice for Chippewa Falls in 2021.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team trailed early but scored three straight goals in a 4-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire North on Thur…
The Cadott wrestling team is poised for another strong season as the Hornets bring back 11 starters from last year's Division 3 team state qualifier including two individual state champions.
Local box scores and statewide results from Tuesday's prep action.