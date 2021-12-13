 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $235,500

Nicely cared for northside home set in a wonderful neighborhood on a lovely, mature treed lot. Features a cozy, fire lit living room, charming kitchen with glass doors that walk out to large deck overlooking the great backyard. Includes formal dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large lower level family room, main floor laundry, 2 car heated garage, large storage shed. Significant updates include: 2021 new furnace & washer, 2020 A/C unit & duct work cleaned, 2019 new roof, Anderson windows with 20 year warranty & sprinkler system, 2015 appliances.

