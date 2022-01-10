On a quiet cul de sac in a coveted neighborhood is this 3BD 3BA. Cedar siding with brick accents, concrete drive, beautiful landscaping, & rear deck impress from the first look. All main floor living with neutral decor, main floor includes large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with center island, laundry room, master bedroom with private bath. Finished lower level includes family room with fireplace. Great location on south side of Eau Claire, close to local amenities, shopping, & I-94.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $237,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cadott volunteer firefighter has died from COVID-19. Matt Siddons was only 33 when he died of the virus last Wednesday.
For the past two decades, Jennifer London has doted after the animals in the Irvine Park zoo. She has made sure they were fed, cleaned their m…
A Minnesota man has been charged with sexually touching a girl over an eight-year span beginning when she was 5 years old.
Red Barn is the first wind farm permitted under wind siting rules the PSC drafted in 2010 in an effort to make the process easier for developers.
Construction on a high-anticipated local park improvement is now complete and open to the public.
A Chippewa Falls man accused of attempting to kidnap several young females on July 23 will be confined for another eight years in a state hospital.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd pulls away from Eau Claire Regis to stay unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt
The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team outscored Eau Claire Regis by a 34-21 margin in the second half on Tuesday evening, pulling away to a 71-51 Western Cloverbelt victory.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Huss' 3-pointer at buzzer lifts McDonell past Eau Claire Regis in overtime
Canan Huss' 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the McDonell boys basketball team to a 47-46 overtime win over Eau Claire Regis on Friday evening.
“His problem is I’m not vaccinated," Rodgers says of Chicago's Hub Arkush. "So, if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘Most Valuable Vaccinated Player,’ then he should do that. But he’s bum and I’m not going to waste any time worrying about that stuff."
Prep Sports Notebook: Chi-Hi grad Frank earns first varsity coaching win in relief of her Cardinal coach with Stanley-Boyd
Chi-Hi graduate Kayla Frank (Hanley) earned her first varsity basketball coaching victory last week, leading the Stanley-Boyd girls program in relief of her former high school coach Alison Becker with the Orioles.