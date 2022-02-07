3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $239,500

Beautifully done home in Eau Claire's south side at an affordable price! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with nice updates and modern finishes throughout. Be close to all the best places in Eau Claire and still be able to enjoy your privacy in your large, fenced in back yard! All new bathroom and kitchen fixtures and garage disposal in 2021. Natural gas furnace new in 2015. With bonus spaces both up and down, you have room to expand. This will go fast, schedule your showing today!