3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $244,900

Beautiful twin home in one of Eau Claire’s newest developments. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking over the pond and enjoying the wild life. Featuring upgraded luxury vinyl flooring, granite countertops, tiled back splash, vaulted ceilings, high end appliances, insulated garage, master suite, open concept layout, and lawn irrigation system! Leave the shovels and lawn mowers behind; for $90/month the HOA takes care of your lawn care, fertilizing, and snow plowing! Quick close available! Priced to sell, schedule your showing today!

