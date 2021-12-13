3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $244,900

"Cool Ranch". Here's a solid, well maintained west side home, tucked into a wonderful neighborhood with highlights including some hardwood flooring, 2 brick/tile wood burning fireplaces the perfect touch for the long winter ahead, kitchen with large adjacent dining area, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, lower level with family room and office, fenced-in courtyard, plus insulated, oversized 2 car garage. Significant updates include newer windows, roof, steel siding and furnace. Nice place to call home!