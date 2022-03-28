 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $244,900

Well maintained 3 bed ranch in a quiet neighborhood. Nice floorplan with lots of natural light. Plenty of storage, open kitchen/dining area and a large bright living room. LL family room w/ fireplace. Detached 14 x18 insulated/heated shed with concrete floor. Enjoy the outdoor space from your patio/deck looking out to a nice sized yard with perennial's and landscaping. Great location! Seller is POA and selling "as is". Home is Pre inspected and seller is offering a 13 month Home Warranty!

