3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $249,750

Built in 2008! LARGE home on almost a half acre lot featuring vaulted living room w/patio door, big rooms, owner's suite w/9x6 walk-in closet, spa tub, & split plan offering more privacy for the owner's bedroom! You'll love the first floor laundry, detached 26x20 garage, w/bonus back space measuring 20x20...plus add'l storage off the back! The un-finished basement offers potential to DOUBLE your space w/tall ceilings & two egress windows! Freshly painted interior, new carpet, new metal roof on garage, & ready for occupancy! HUSTLE...it isn't bound to last long!