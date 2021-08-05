 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $249,900
Beautifully maintained Twin Home located in Eau Claire’s West Side. Main level living: 1 bed upstairs, 2 downstairs. Featuring high end finishes: quartz countertops, luxury vinyl planking, tile back splash, white trim package, no step entrance, open floor plan, under cabinet lighting, in ground irrigation, and plenty of storage space. HOA fee of $75/month covers lawn care, snow plowing, and fertilizing. Don’t wait to schedule your showing, priced to sell!

