3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $250,000

Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the Chippewa river and Riverview park. Main level open concept with kitchen, dining area, and living room all being open with a kitchen island, great for entertaining! Large family room in the lower level. Make it a TV area, bar, rec room, or a bit of all three! The backyard features a deck off of the dining area and also a concrete patio below. The convenient location of this home allows you to get around Eau Claire easily. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and much more. The refrigerator, oven, and basement flooring are less than a year old. Come check out this property today!