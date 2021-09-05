 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $259,700

If you are seeking to move into the sought-after Putnam Heights neighborhood, here is your opportunity! A charming Cape Cod style home with enhancing upgrades to the original house. These include a spacious, contemporary, family room rear addition, "Renewal by Andersen" Energy Star replacement windows, completely remodeled main & second floor bathrooms & a lawn sprinkler system. Original hardwood flooring lies beneath carpeted main floor areas & second floor bedrooms for possible future redo.

