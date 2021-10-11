 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $259,900

Lovely ranch with great features! This home features a master with a half-bath and his & her closets. Rooms are spacious, living spaces are semi-open and comfortable with plenty of natural light. Kitchen features newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, and a pantry closet. Finished basement with large family room, bedroom, and bath. More great features to love, a 3-season porch right off the kitchen, a cement patio, built-in brick firepit, big fenced-in yard, storage shed, and nice landscaping giving the home pretty curb-appeal. Other highlights to include, remodeled main-floor bath, and 1 year home warranty included.

