 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $259,900

1 owner home on Northside of Eau Claire. 3 BR, 2 bath bi-level has been professionally pre-inspected and ready for you. All appliances included, wood and tile floors, huge master bedroom, extra parking on driveway, finished garage, wood deck overlooking nice backyard and walking distance to Elementary schools. Make your appointment today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News