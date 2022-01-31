 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $259,900

Open concept floor plan and an amazing back yard! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home w/attached 2 car garage. Master suite w/walk-in bath & closet, updated kitchen w/newer appliances (microwave & refrigerator new in 2022), Commercial grade flooring, all new interior paint, spacious lower level family room. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Hiking trails and a park in your backyard. Property has a parking pad for a camper/boat. Home is in excellent condition!

