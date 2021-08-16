 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $264,900

Fantastic home in a quite neighborhood near shopping, entertainment and schools. Open concept kitchen, living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms with walk in closets. Cozy up to the inviting fireplace in the LL family. Spacious office with French doors could be 4th bed. Enjoy summer days in your fenced in yard filled with perenial gardens. Warm up your night on the patio by the firepit. Enjoy a cool drink under the peragola on the deck. Your dog will enjoy the indoor/outdoor kennel.

