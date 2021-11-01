3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $265,000

On a quiet cul de sac in a coveted neighborhood is this 3BD 3BA. Cedar siding with brick accents, concrete drive, beautiful landscaping, & rear deck impress from the first look. All main floor living with neutral decor, main floor includes large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with center island, laundry room, master bedroom with private bath. Finished lower level includes family room with fireplace. Great location on south side of Eau Claire, close to local amenities, shopping, & I-94.