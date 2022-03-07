3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $265,000

Extremely well maintained & updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in a quiet neighborhood. All LVP & Carpet is new! Kitchen has hickory cabinets with new stainless appliances, tile backsplash & high def counters with undercount sink. 2 dinning areas off the kitchen, one has a patio door to a deck. Spacious master suite has a full bathroom and walk in closet. Open 2 story living room. Family room has look out windows. New front door. Low Maintance vinyl windows. Wi-Fi thermostats. Are ducts cleaned in dec. Finished & heated 2 car garage has extra lighting. Lawn care, landscaping, snow removal, and exterior maintenance covered by HOA. Neighborhood has walking/biking trails a neighborhood park & quick access to Hwy 94 & North Crossing.