3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $269,000

Located in a nice development, this has room to build equity & room for a family to grow. Nice corner lot, gas fireplace, brand new carpet & luxury vinyl. Flooring has a warranty. Large family room in the bsmt w a bonus room for 4th bed, & bath roughed in. High ceilings in basement. MAIN FLOOR laundry, w 3 beds & both baths also on the main floor. Kitchen/dining - luxury vinyl. Spacious rooms w large walk-in closet for the master, w large ensuite. Homes in this area move quickly! Buyer/Buyer agent to verify all data.