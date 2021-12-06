3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $269,900

Just in time for the New Year and move in ready! This 1 story home has been completely updated with NEW flooring, paint, fixtures, stainless steel appliances trim, doors, cupboards, new windows, and more! Nice floor plan with a large living room and some built in's. The full basement offers plenty of room for expansion and already has 2 rooms framed up for your home office and a guest room! You could easily make this a 4 bedroom home! Nice corner lot, partially fenced yard, finished 2 car attached garage and conveniently located on the north side of Eau Claire.