 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $269,900

Just in time for the New Year and move in ready! This 1 story home has been completely updated with NEW flooring, paint, fixtures, stainless steel appliances trim, doors, cupboards, new windows, and more! Nice floor plan with a large living room and some built in's. The full basement offers plenty of room for expansion and already has 2 rooms framed up for your home office and a guest room! You could easily make this a 4 bedroom home! Nice corner lot, partially fenced yard, finished 2 car attached garage and conveniently located on the north side of Eau Claire.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News