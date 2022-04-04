3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $269,900

Pre-Inspected Westside Home that’s full of charming features and lots of natural light! Home flows effortlessly, boasts stylish finishes, and includes some great bonus features! Home comes complete with beautiful wood floors, arched walkways, built-ins, spacious kitchen with new refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space, a sunroom, and 3-season room. Special bonus features include bedroom with half bath ensuite, coffee bar in the dining room, extra deep garage with 3 overhead doors, and upper level offers your very own private retreat; enjoy separate bedroom quarters with walk-in closet and plenty of extra space to make it your own special place! Other highlights include, updated bathrooms, electric fireplace in the living room, and lots of space in the basement for extra living spaces and storage. Outside you’ll love the extra deep lot with garden space, room to play, a firepit area, and garden shed.