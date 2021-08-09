 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $274,900

Looking for a place to call home? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home is full of character and charm. Recent updates include new landscaping, new floors and updated kitchen. The house is full of natural light from large windows in every room. The fireplace is updated with reclaimed barn wood, a gorgeous focal point in the living room. The large fenced in back yard is a perfect place for kids or fur babies to play and an oasis to relax in after work. Don’t miss this one!

