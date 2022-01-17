 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $275,000

Nice open concept, 3 bed 2 bath bi-level, located in a superb west side development area. Vaulted ceilings, lower level family room with cozy gas fireplace, kitchen/dining. You'll love the privacy fencing and irrigation system to keep that yard perfect. New lux vinyl flooring on main level, updated foyer, and 8x12 storage shed. Schools, parks, shopping close by.

