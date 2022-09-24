3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $279,900

Meticulously cared for 3-Bed, 2-Bath twin home is sure to impress! Only available due to relocation. Located in one of Eau Claire's finest twin home communities. Featuring vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, luxury vinyl planking, stainless steel appliances, in ground irrigation system, and gas parlor stove. Home owners association covers your lawn care and snow plowing, as well as, sprinkler blowouts in the spring/fall. Don't miss your opportunity to call this home, priced to sell!