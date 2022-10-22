3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $279,900

Bi-Level Style Twin home (Riley Plan) on Eau Claires west side. Located in Jeffers Ridge, this neighborhood connects with the 200 acres of city park land and walking trails. Home is part of an HOA which includes lawn mowing, snow removal and fertilizing. Home has granite countertops, tiled backsplash and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings and an expanded trim package. Completions late summer/early fall.