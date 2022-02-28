3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $280,000

Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a wonderful neighborhood. Vaulted living room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, pantry, & patio door to a deck. XL family room has hand scraped hardwood floors and a built in desk area. Plenty of storage shelfs and cabinets in the garage. Relax on the upper or lower deck. Wire for hot tub. Low Maintance vinyl windows. Walking distance to dog park, Lake Hallie, & Hallie Golf Course.