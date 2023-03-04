Check out this better than new Twin Home that is located in an established neighborhood. Home has granite countertops, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, luxury vinyl planking, fully finished and insulated garage and comes with appliances (including W&D). Home is part of an HOA for common lawn mowing and snow removal, has an irrigated yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $284,900
