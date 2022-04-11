3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $284,900

Well cared-for southside ranch. Outside: mature trees, open back yard, parking pad, patio, and perennial gardens. Inside: beautiful hardwoods, updated windows (2009; LT transferable warranty), updated furnace (2019), storage galore with MANY closets/built-ins, cozy LL family room with gas fireplace. Bonus room could easily be a 4th bedroom with the addition of an egress window. Underground irrigation system (2016) and security system (2021). W/D, freezer negotiable. Fence next to garage stays