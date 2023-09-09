Convenience meets luxury inside this beautiful Green Park Twin Home. Experience the freedom and peace of mind that comes with knowing your home and its surroundings are meticulously cared for by the HOA. Lawn maintenance, snow removal, and irrigation are no longer a headache. Enter this property through the Zero Entry doors and into the heart of the home that is the open-concept living area, where the living room, dining space, and kitchen harmoniously come together. The elegant kitchen features a spacious island, perfect for casual dining and entertaining. Abundant storage is found throughout the home including a bright walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Relax in the expansive primary bedroom, which offers an attached bathroom and a generously sized walk-in closet. With the attached two-car garage you are provided ample space for parking and additional storage. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exquisite home your own.