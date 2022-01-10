 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

Wonderful Westside location; this 3 bed, 3 bath home offers all the amenities that you were hopign for with it's Granite kitchen counters, 1st floor laundry room, Trane furnace & central air, Erv Smith installed gas fireplace insert, shingles & attic re-insulated June 2015. Asher replaced windows with Renewal by Anderson 6/2021, rec-room features gas fireplace, built-in lighted desk area plus walk-out basement leads to the patio. Additional 19x10 lower level room could be finished off.

