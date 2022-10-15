 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

You’ll want to see this beautifully appointed home with lots of extras including a beautifully landscaped lawn, mature plantings and a sprinkler system to keep it all looking lovely, stamped concrete patio, insulated and finished garage with epoxy floor, beautifully finished lower level and lots of storage! All that’s left is to move in and relax!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News