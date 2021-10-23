 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

Skip the basement and save $$ THOUSANDS! This slab on grade zero entry home is built with energy efficiency in mind. Popular west-side subdivision of newer homes. Updates galore including Quartz and Granite countertops, undermount sinks, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, stainless steel appliance package, walk-in pantry, insulated/finished garage w/ floor drain and a beautiful sodded lawn with inground sprinkler system. All this for under $300,000.00. Call today for your personal showing.

