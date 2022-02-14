3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

Step inside this beautiful westside bi-level that features vaulted ceilings, living room with bay window, maple cabinets and trim, and kitchen with center island. Master bedroom w/walk in closet and built in desk/vanity. Lower level boasts family room with home theatre, 3rd bedroom plus stairs from lower level to garage. If 4th bedroom is what you're searching for, that's an easy fix with extra egress window already installed. Outside you'll find a nicely landscaped yard with mature trees and plenty of perennials.