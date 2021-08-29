3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

Cute 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 HUGE pole buildings to store all of your toys. 1.79 acres next to Otter Creek and in ECASD just 6 miles from the Mall. Plenty of privacy with woods and a nice level yard. Bring the kids, bring some chickens and enjoy this little home with easy access to everything- Oh and don't forget those toys to fills the sheds. Shed 30x40 with loft, Shop 36x72 with 18x57 lean-to, wood shed 20x20 with outdoor wood burner that heats the shop. Shop has office and car lift.