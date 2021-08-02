 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $290,000

This pre-inspected home is ready for you! Very well-maintained home with 2020 AC, 2020 Furnace, 2020 Driveway, and 2017 Roof. Adorable curb appeal with a private backyard that includes a garden shed. 3 bedroom home with extra 4th room in basement for an additional bedroom, office, storage, etc. Come check out this wonderful home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News