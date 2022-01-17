3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $290,000

Updated 3 bedroom Ranch with 2.5 bathrooms in a wonderful quiet neighborhood. Open kitchen/dinning room/living room. Spacious kitchen has a new stainless fridge and dishwasher in 2021, tile backsplash, island, & patio door to paver patio with included pergola. New electric fireplace insert in living room, could be switched back to wood burning. Spacious master bedroom has its own bathroom. Lower level has a large family room, full bath, theater/playroom/office, & plenty of storage. Extra deer 2 car attached garage. New washer & dryer in 2021 included. New AC in 2019. Low maintenance vinyl windows. Covered front porch. Walking distance to schools. Radon mitigation system installed.