 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $295,000

Looking for the perfect home to raise a family and run a home business? This is it. Beautiful westside Bi-level home featuring 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and a 17 x 19 bonus room with a separate entrance for business or entertainment! Open concept with En suite on main level & two bedrooms on lower level. Cozy up to the woodstove in inter and enjoy the country view off the back deck in the summer. Extra large lot. Playhouse. Pre Inspected with home warranty included! Open house Saturday 4/9 10-12

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News