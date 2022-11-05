3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $297,450

You will love all this ZERO ENTRY, Focus on Energy Certified, nearly new twinhome has to offer! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home has an open and bright layout with main floor living including master bed/bath, WIC, laundry, walk in pantry, separate guest bath and great kitchen. The lookout lower level offers family room, full bath, two more nice sized bedrooms and storage area. Enjoy the outdoors on your back deck or walking/biking/skiing at the nearby 200 acres of park. GREAT LOCATION with easy commute access to North Crossing/I-94/53 Bypass. In addition, enjoy all downtown Eau Claire has to offer just 5 minutes from your door. You don't want to miss this one! Call today for your private showing.